March 30, 2021

Bailey: Seeking to leave an exceptional legacy for our future

By Guest Columnist

Published 4:03 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

Editor’s note: The Vicksburg Post has allowed each candidate in the April 6 municipal election’s party primaries the opportunity to submit a guest column to exceed no more than 500 words. These columns will appear online and in print ahead of the primary election.

Vickie Bailey is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for South Ward Alderman in the April 6 party primaries. 

 

I’m the daughter of the late Bettye Jean Bailey who worked at the Vicksburg Country Club for many years. As a 53-year-old lifelong resident, I’ve worked for the City of Vicksburg as a public servant for more than 20 years. We are a diverse community needing unity now more than ever. Being resourceful, I’m a great multitasker and good listener who knows how to prioritize. Representing you is something I genuinely believe in and most importantly, I believe in myself.

At the forefront of my concerns, public safety is a top priority because it affects our neighborhoods, schools, livelihood and tourism. Every citizen deserves quality service regarding public safety and should feel safe and assured that such services are being provided. The City of Vicksburg needs an overhaul that reflects a picture of change, structure, optimism and equality. A vast sector of this community has become disillusioned. My objective is to help all communities flourish economically, improve our school system, improve our police department, provide the best public safety service possible, and give law-abiding citizens a voice.

I am saddened and troubled by the crime and youth crime in our community. It’s my intention to work with the youth court, city, county, school, police department and sheriff officials for the betterment of Vicksburg and Warren County. To decrease the violence, all resources must be pulled together as a collaborative effort for a community where we all feel safe.

We should all want to implement and invest in programs for children of all ages; they are our future. There are federal and state funding allocated to assist communities with youth programs; therefore, we don’t have to burden our citizens with additional taxes to fund it. Years ago, Vicksburg received federal/state funds and grants for youth programs from the Office of Juvenile Justice & Delinquency (OJJD), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Department of Education, and Nike to name a few. Vicksburg can have a legacy of youth development, that our children and their children will always be able to benefit from.  Doing nothing is not an option.

There’s federal funding available that can be attained and sufficiently allocated to assist with infrastructure, housing, beautification, recreation, public safety and urban development. Proverbs 13:22 says “A good man leaves an inheritance for his children’s children,” not a burden.

As a community, we must actively come together. Vicksburg is a beautiful city that needs to be fully showcased for its rich history, river views, antebellum homes, hills and valleys, downtown charm, diverse cultures, and talented individuals. I believe collaborative efforts can make a significant impact. Vicksburg can be a clean and safe place where people can live, work, raise children, grow old gracefully, enjoy recreation and entertainment, and be a global tourist destination.

I want you involved, community input is key, join me and we will level up. Collectively, we will devise a master plan for Vicksburg’s vision. As your South Ward Alderwoman, I plan to be your voice and advocate creating a productive and thriving economy, leaving an exceptional legacy for our future.

