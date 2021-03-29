expand
March 29, 2021

Bonita Bailey Whitehead Purvis

By Staff Reports

Published 10:48 am Monday, March 29, 2021

Bonita Bailey Whitehead Purvis was born March 17, 1938, and went home to heaven peacefully in her sleep Thursday, March 25, 2021. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, John T. and Gladys Bounds Bailey; her older brother, Rev. Jimmy Bailey, Sr.; her youngest sister, Patricia Beausoliel, her first husband of seventeen years, Billy Ray Whitehead; her second husband of 42 years, Doyle Purvis and her youngest daughter, Cynthia Whitehead.

Bonita is survived by her daughter, Debra, and son-in-love, Merritt Aden; her sister, Sara Sellers Thompson; her brother Billy Joe Bailey and her grandson, Jared Aden.

Bonita lived most of her life in Vicksburg where she owned and operated The Country Bumpkin gift store until her retirement. She was a self-taught Bible scholar and most of her life she spent hours studying the Word of God. She taught bible classes for years until her health declined. Anyone who sat at her feet was blessed by her teaching. She loved working side by side with her husband Doyle in their vegetable garden and enjoyed cooking good country meals with their garden harvest.

She loved singing and worship. When she lost her hearing and was tone-deaf, that did not stop her from going about her day pouring her heart out to the Lord in song. She was a prayer warrior. A night owl by nature, she spent many midnight hours storming the gates of Heaven for her family and friends.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Pastor Mike Fields officiating.

A joint celebration of life for her and Doyle, who preceded her in death in January, will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Triumph Church, 136 Honeysuckle Lane, Vicksburg, MS 39183.

Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

