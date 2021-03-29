expand
March 29, 2021

Amber Ivy

Crime reports: Woman arrested after breaking into Adams Street home

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:23 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

A Jackson woman is in custody and charged with a burglary early Saturday on Adams Street.

Amber Ivy, 33, of Jackson, was arrested Saturday at 10:15 a.m. for breaking into a home on the 1200 block of Adams Street.

During Ivy’s initial court appearance Monday in Vicksburg Municipal Court, Judge Angela Carpenter set her bond at $60,000 bond and bound her case over to the grand jury.

 

In other reports:

• On Friday, at 12:55 p.m., officers responded to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 1918 Washington St., in reference to an earlier burglary. The victim reported stole a cash register containing $219.00 and a Ruger pistol.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

