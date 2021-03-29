expand
March 29, 2021

District reports another week of no COVID-19 activity

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:09 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

For the third consecutive reporting period, the Vicksburg Warren School District has reported no COVID-19 activity among students or personnel.

Monday’s report filed with the Mississippi State Department of Health was for the week ending March 26 and documents the first week for classes since the District’s spring break.

The last report the District filed that showed any COVID-19 activity was filed on March 1, which was for the week ending Feb. 26. In that report, the District reported just one positive case, which was for a teacher or staff member at River City Early College High School.

School officials, along with local elected and medical officials, had been concerned about a possible surge in local COVID-19 cases following the spring break holiday when many travel out of town. But, thus far, the number of new cases reported in Warren County overall has remained nearly level with the numbers reported before the spring break holiday.

