March 29, 2021

The Herrle Wombats finished a perfect 10-0 this season and won the Vicksburg Soccer Organization's U10 championship. Pictured are, left to right, players Cash Ferrell, MJ Banks, Mason Boswell, Asher Rice, Jay Herrle, Jackson Ratliff, John Robert Reeder, Aden Griffing, Campbell Mclean, Tristan Griffing, Reed Davidson and coaches Susan Herrle and Neil Ferrell. Not pictured is coach Blake Rice. (Submitted to The Vicksburg Post)

Game Plan

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Monday, March 29, 2021

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Adult softball registration
Registration for the City of Vicksburg’s adult softball league is now open and will continue through May 1. There will be a competitive league and a church league this season. The registration fee is $175 per team, plus an additional $10 for each player from Warren County but outside the city limits, and $20 for each player from Sharkey, Issaquena, Claiborne and Hinds counties.

Registration packets are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 100 Army Navy Drive. For more information, call parks and recreation director Joseph Graves at 601-831-8050.

Red Carpet Bowl scholarship
Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Red Carpet Bowl scholarships. The $750 scholarships are available to all graduating seniors at Warren Central, Vicksburg High, St. Aloysius and Porter’s Chapel Academy, and are awarded based on a combination of academic and athletic achievement.

For application forms, please see the guidance counselor at your school. Applicants must submit a 500-word essay on why the Red Carpet Bowl scholarship is important to them. The deadline to apply is March 31.

Applications can be mailed to Dr. Robert Abraham, 3038 Indiana Ave., Vicksburg MS 39180.

WC Junior High tryouts
Tryouts for Warren Central’s junior high girls’ volleyball, basketball and track and field teams will be held in April.

Volleyball tryouts are scheduled for April 5-8, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Warren Central Junior High gym.

Basketball tryouts will be April 12-15 at the junior high gym, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.
Track and field tryouts are April 19-22, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day at the Warren Central High School track.

Athletes must attend all days of the tryout in each sport, and have a current physical, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes. Athletes must also sign up and get the necessary paperwork from their school’s office or sixth-grade teacher.

VHS volleyball tryouts
Tryouts for Vicksburg High’s girls’ volleyball team will be held March 29-30, from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. each day at the Vicksburg Junior High School gym. All players must have a 70 average or above in school, a current physical dated after April 1, 2019, T-shirt, socks, shorts and tennis shoes, and must attend both days.

For more information, email coach Deborah Brown at dbrown@vwsd.org.

Hinds football tryouts
Tryouts for Hinds Community College’s football team will be held April 28 at 1 p.m., at Mayo Fieldhouse on the Raymond Campus.

The tryout is $20 and is open to high school seniors only. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no walk-ups are allowed and all prospective participants must pre-register by April 23, with no exceptions. Check-in for the event is at noon.

Those planning to attend must bring their own water bottle, along with a current physical.

To register, email Chris Mattox, Hinds running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, at Christopher.Mattox@hindscc.edu.

