Crime reports: Wrecked vehicle stolen, crushed at recycler

On Monday, officers took a report of a vehicle theft that occurred on U.S. 61 South.

The victim reported her 2008 Nissan Altima had been left in the area of 6200 U.S. 61 South after it was involved in a motor vehicle accident. When she came to retrieve the vehicle, it was no longer there.

The Vicksburg Police Department announced Tuesday that after further investigation, it was learned the vehicle had been stolen, taken to a recycler and crushed.

In other reports:

• On Monday, at 7:41 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 800 block of Main Street in reference to a theft. The victim reported a male subject had stolen several televisions and tools from the residence.