A celebration of life for Curby Lamar Truitt will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 2 p.m.

Curby will lie in repose at the auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. Visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Curby displayed his many talents at various jobs including Anderson Tully, City of Vicksburg and finally doing security for Baker Security & Kimble Security. Curby never met a stranger and he loved his wife and family.

Curby leaves to cherish his golden memories, his wife of 29 years, Jenophia Regina Truitt; his daughter, Danielle White; his son, Darnell (Jalisa) White; two sisters, Natasha ( Charles) Gaines and Sharon banks; six brothers, George (Brenda) Truitt, Tekoa ( Felica) Banks, Daron (Cynthia) Banks, Willie Truitt, Emmanuel (Rhoda) Banks, of Oklahoma City, Olka. and Samuel (Jennifer) Banks, of Tecumseh, Okla.; one aunt, Rosie Edwards, of Midwest City, Okla., Marison and Manika Thornburg; a host of other relatives and friends.

Curby Lamar Truitt transitioned on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 49.