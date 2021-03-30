expand
March 31, 2021

Deadline for absentee voting for city primaries is Saturday

By John Surratt

Published 10:54 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

The deadline to cast an absentee ballot in the April 6 Democratic Party primaries is Saturday.

Registered voters in the city can cast absentee ballots at the city clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Friday is a city holiday but City Hall will be open for absentee voting.

People eligible to vote absentee include registered voters 65 and older, disabled, college students living out of town, military personnel and their families, someone who will be out of town on election day and precinct workers who will be unable to vote at their precinct on election day.

Three races are on the ballot with candidates seeking the Democratic Party nominations for mayor and South Ward alderman, and the election for North Ward Alderman.

District 3 Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson, Troy Kimble and former South Ward Alderman Willis Thompson are running for the party nomination for mayor, while Vickie Bailey and Thomas “TJ” Mayfield are seeking the party nomination for South Ward alderman.

North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield and Alfred Webb are in a race to decide the North Ward seat.

The winner of the mayoral primary will face independent candidates incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and Daryl Hollingsworth in the June 8 general election. The winner in the South Ward primary faces incumbent South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour, a Republican, who had no primary opposition.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

