March 31, 2021

Emergency units responding to accident on U.S. 61 South

By Staff Reports

Published 11:27 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Update: The occupant of the vehicle was able to get out of the vehicle and was uninjured.

 

Emergency medical personnel with the Vicksburg Fire Department and units with the Vicksburg Police Department are responding to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 61 South near Wilbert Lane.

Early reports are that the vehicle involved is hanging over a vehicle and that an occupant — a pregnant woman — is trapped in the vehicle

The Vicksburg Post has a reporter en route and will provide updates shortly.

