A celebration of life for John Henry Young will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 10 a.m.

John will lie in repose at the auditorium from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 4 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

John Henry Young, known to those who loved him as “Lil June” or “King John” was born in Vicksburg on Nov. 26, 1955, to the late John Henry and Frances Young. He was the only son of four children born to his parents. John accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age under the pastorate of Rev. Wright Lassiter Sr. at Mount Carmel M.B. Church. He was dedicated to the church and had served as the church clerk for many years. He was a dedicated and faithful member until his death.

John was a graduate of North Vicksburg High School in 1973. While in high school, he was played the sousaphone in the band. John received an Associates of Arts Degree from Utica Junior College and a Bachelors and Master of Arts Degree in Computer Science from the Jackson State University. He was united in wedlock to Gertude Anderson Young on May 9, 1976.

Although they shared no biological children, together they raised five children; Merline Pickney, Josephine Pickney, Willie Brown, Wanzie Brown and Gloriastein Brown.

John began his military career in the U.S. Army where he was a member of the Army Band. His love for music spanned over many years even to the youth of Mount Carmel. He was also the founder of Boy’s Talk at Mount Carmel. John retired from Jackson State University in December 2020 after being employed for 33 years.

John was reunited with loved ones who preceded him in death, his parents and his sister, Tina Marie Young Hayward.

John leaves his golden memories, his wife of 44 years, Gertrude Anderson Young; two sisters, Dorothy Williams and Rosemary (Larry) Young; nieces and nephews, Merline Pickney, Josephine Pickney, Willie Brown, Wanzie Brown and Gloriastein Brown; two aunts, Gistina Tolliver and Wille Mae Drake; very special nephews, Larry Wright, and Jermaine Wright; a host of other relatives and friends.

John Henry Young transitioned into the arms of Jesus Monday, March 29, 2021, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 65.