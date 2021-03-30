expand
Ad Spot

March 31, 2021

John Henry Young

By Staff Reports

Published 11:41 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021

A celebration of life for John Henry Young will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium at 10 a.m.

John will lie in repose at the auditorium from 9 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be Friday, April 2, 2021, at C J Williams Mortuary Services from 4 to 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

John Henry Young, known to those who loved him as “Lil June” or “King John” was born in Vicksburg on Nov. 26, 1955, to the late John Henry and Frances Young. He was the only son of four children born to his parents. John accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age under the pastorate of Rev. Wright Lassiter Sr. at Mount Carmel M.B. Church. He was dedicated to the church and had served as the church clerk for many years. He was a dedicated and faithful member until his death.

John was a graduate of North Vicksburg High School in 1973. While in high school, he was played the sousaphone in the band. John received an Associates of Arts Degree from Utica Junior College and a Bachelors and Master of Arts Degree in Computer Science from the Jackson State University. He was united in wedlock to Gertude Anderson Young on May 9, 1976.

Although they shared no biological children, together they raised five children; Merline Pickney, Josephine Pickney, Willie Brown, Wanzie Brown and Gloriastein Brown.

John began his military career in the U.S. Army where he was a member of the Army Band. His love for music spanned over many years even to the youth of Mount Carmel. He was also the founder of Boy’s Talk at Mount Carmel. John retired from Jackson State University in December 2020 after being employed for 33 years.

John was reunited with loved ones who preceded him in death, his parents and his sister, Tina Marie Young Hayward.

John leaves his golden memories, his wife of 44 years, Gertrude Anderson Young; two sisters, Dorothy Williams and Rosemary (Larry) Young; nieces and nephews, Merline Pickney, Josephine Pickney, Willie Brown, Wanzie Brown and Gloriastein Brown; two aunts, Gistina Tolliver and Wille Mae Drake; very special nephews, Larry Wright, and Jermaine Wright; a host of other relatives and friends.

John Henry Young transitioned into the arms of Jesus Monday, March 29, 2021, at Merit Health River Region at the age of 65.

More News

Crime reports: Woman found asleep in vehicle and in possession of methamphetamine

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to those who rallied to support our neighbors in crisis

Vera Mae Thomas

Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

Crime

Crime reports: Woman found asleep in vehicle and in possession of methamphetamine

Local

Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

Local

Democratic mayoral candidates miss financial reporting deadline

Local

Vicksburg natives among those honored by Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds

Faith

St. Aloysius postpones luminaries service to April 7

Local

River to crest Wednesday and fall, but remain above flood stage

Business

Wicker presented Golden Plow for strong support of Mississippi agriculture

Crime

Crime reports: Wrecked vehicle stolen, crushed at recycler

Local

Vicksburg native among those inducted into Hinds’ Phi Theta Kappa

Business

City approves levee project to protect waterline, facilitate Vicksburg Forest Products’ expansion

Business

Ceres Boulevard extension project a win-win for county, future industry

Downtown Vicksburg

Change of heart: Mayoral candidate supports changing Vicksburg’s form of government

Local

Deadline for absentee voting for city primaries is Saturday

COVID-19

Officials issue new guidance for church services as Holy Week begins

Crime

Crime reports: Woman arrested after breaking into Adams Street home

COVID-19

District reports another week of no COVID-19 activity

Downtown Vicksburg

City takes action to address slide issues, including fixing Riverfront Park

COVID-19

County to extend contract for COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site

Local

City, county leaders extend limited mask mandate orders

Downtown Vicksburg

Portion of Cherry Street closed Monday for fiber optic work

Downtown Vicksburg

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

The return to the classroom took a lot of work, not luck

COVID-19

Local churches had to adapt quickly during pandemic

Local

Easter egg hunts brings children to Catfish Row