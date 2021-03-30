expand
March 31, 2021

Softball roundup: Lady Vikes, Missy Gators both lose

By Staff Reports

Published 1:05 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Madison Central’s steady approach turned out to be a good path to victory.

Madison Central scored in every inning except the first, hammered out 13 hits, and took advantage of five errors by Warren Central to beat the Lady Vikes 10-0 in a fast-pitch softball game Monday.

Jamyiyah Cotten went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, Morgan Chisolm doubled twice and scored three runs, and Abby Gables hit a solo home run for Madison Central (5-7, 1-1 MHSAA Region 4-6A).

Charlee Rose Tierce pitched a six-inning complete game for the Jaguars. She only allowed one hit and one walk, and struck out 11.

Jenn Smith had Warren Central’s only hit, a one-out single in the third inning. Tierce retired the first seven batters she faced, and the next six after Smith’s hit. Warren Central’s only other base runner was Jill Smith, who walked in the fifth inning.

Warren Central (8-6-1, 0-2) is scheduled to host Germantown Thursday at 7 p.m.

Loyd Star 15, Vicksburg 3
Sha’Niya Lockridge and Makiya Adams both hit home runs for Vicksburg High, but it wasn’t enough for the Missy Gators to get past Loyd Star on Monday.

Brooke Cade hit a two-run homer for Loyd Star (7-5), which raced out to a 10-3 lead after three innings and cruised home to the win.

Abby Burnette went 3-for-5 and scored three runs for the Hornets, while Cade had three hits and drove in four runs. Aubrey Britt and Marley Britt also had two RBIs apiece.

Vicksburg’s game at Cleveland Central on Tuesday was canceled because of the threat of bad weather. The Missy Gators’ next game is Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at Madison-St. Joseph.

