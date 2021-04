Mrs. Tammy D. Hill passed away on March 27, 2021, at her home. She was 48.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.