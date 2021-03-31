Letter to the Editor: Thanks to those who rallied to support our neighbors in crisis

Dear editor,

I welcome this opportunity to thank the following churches and individuals who answered my call and donated money to assist the citizens of Jackson during their water crisis. Something that some take for granted, many others take as a necessity; water is one of those things.

Because of your generosity, together, we were able to order 19 pallets of water (1,596 cases) from Kroger to be distributed in Jackson last weekend. I thank my church family, Gospel Temple M.B. Church, for rising to the occasion and living up to our motto “Saved to Serve.”

With God’s help, we will continue to help others when needed. It is my sincere hope and prayer that all churches will step up and step outside their four walls to help others when they are in need.

Greater Jerusalem Baptist Church

Pastor and Mrs. Kemp Burley

Vicksburg Ministers Alliance

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

Mount Zion No. 4 and Mt. Zion — Eagle Lake

Cedar Grove M.B. Church

New Mt. Zion M.B. Church (Feld St.)

Porters Chapel M.B. Church (Halls Ferry Rd.)

Triumph M.B. Church (61N)

Christian Home No. 2 M.B. Church

Pastor and Mrs. Leonard Walker

St. Marks M.B. Church (61N)

Ms. Georgia Hicks

Vicksburg Chief of Police Milton Moore

Ms. Felicia Peters (FDM Services)

St. Marks Freewill Church (State Representative and Mrs. Oscar Denton)

Trinity Baptist Church

Mr. King (Shiloh M.B. Church)

Ms. Charmaine Everette

Further, I thank Mrs. Ruby Green with United Way of West Central Mississippi, and Ms. Thelma Peters for assisting me with this worthwhile project. I could not have done it without you.

Again, thank you all so very much, and may God continue to shower you with His many blessings.

Jackie Libbett

Gospel Temple M.B. Church