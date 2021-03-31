expand
Ad Spot

March 31, 2021

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to those who rallied to support our neighbors in crisis

By Staff Reports

Published 6:03 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Dear editor,

I welcome this opportunity to thank the following churches and individuals who answered my call and donated money to assist the citizens of Jackson during their water crisis. Something that some take for granted, many others take as a necessity; water is one of those things.

Because of your generosity, together, we were able to order 19 pallets of water (1,596 cases) from Kroger to be distributed in Jackson last weekend. I thank my church family, Gospel Temple M.B. Church, for rising to the occasion and living up to our motto “Saved to Serve.”

With God’s help, we will continue to help others when needed. It is my sincere hope and prayer that all churches will step up and step outside their four walls to help others when they are in need.

  • Greater Jerusalem Baptist Church
  • Pastor and Mrs. Kemp Burley
  • Vicksburg Ministers Alliance
  • St. Mary’s Catholic Church
  • Mount Zion No. 4 and Mt. Zion — Eagle Lake
  • Cedar Grove M.B. Church
  • New Mt. Zion M.B. Church (Feld St.)
  • Porters Chapel M.B. Church (Halls Ferry Rd.)
  • Triumph M.B. Church (61N)
  • Christian Home No. 2 M.B. Church
  • Pastor and Mrs. Leonard Walker
  • St. Marks M.B. Church (61N)
  • Ms. Georgia Hicks
  • Vicksburg Chief of Police Milton Moore
  • Ms. Felicia Peters (FDM Services)
  • St. Marks Freewill Church (State Representative and Mrs. Oscar Denton)
  • Trinity Baptist Church
  • Mr. King (Shiloh M.B. Church)
  • Ms. Charmaine Everette

Further, I thank Mrs. Ruby Green with United Way of West Central Mississippi, and Ms. Thelma Peters for assisting me with this worthwhile project.  I could not have done it without you. 

Again, thank you all so very much, and may God continue to shower you with His many blessings.

Jackie Libbett

Gospel Temple M.B. Church

More News

Crime reports: Woman found asleep in vehicle and in possession of methamphetamine

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to those who rallied to support our neighbors in crisis

Vera Mae Thomas

Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

Crime

Crime reports: Woman found asleep in vehicle and in possession of methamphetamine

Local

Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

Local

Democratic mayoral candidates miss financial reporting deadline

Local

Vicksburg natives among those honored by Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds

Faith

St. Aloysius postpones luminaries service to April 7

Local

River to crest Wednesday and fall, but remain above flood stage

Business

Wicker presented Golden Plow for strong support of Mississippi agriculture

Crime

Crime reports: Wrecked vehicle stolen, crushed at recycler

Local

Vicksburg native among those inducted into Hinds’ Phi Theta Kappa

Business

City approves levee project to protect waterline, facilitate Vicksburg Forest Products’ expansion

Business

Ceres Boulevard extension project a win-win for county, future industry

Downtown Vicksburg

Change of heart: Mayoral candidate supports changing Vicksburg’s form of government

Local

Deadline for absentee voting for city primaries is Saturday

COVID-19

Officials issue new guidance for church services as Holy Week begins

Crime

Crime reports: Woman arrested after breaking into Adams Street home

COVID-19

District reports another week of no COVID-19 activity

Downtown Vicksburg

City takes action to address slide issues, including fixing Riverfront Park

COVID-19

County to extend contract for COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site

Local

City, county leaders extend limited mask mandate orders

Downtown Vicksburg

Portion of Cherry Street closed Monday for fiber optic work

Downtown Vicksburg

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

The return to the classroom took a lot of work, not luck

COVID-19

Local churches had to adapt quickly during pandemic

Local

Easter egg hunts brings children to Catfish Row