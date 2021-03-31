expand
Ad Spot

March 31, 2021

This pandemic has certainly changed the world

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 8:49 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

I have received my first dose of the Moderna vaccine and am scheduled for my second and final one today.

There are no words as to how it feels to know I am on my way to being protected against COVID-19.

Mom and dad have gotten both of their shots, and boy was it a relief. I am fully vaccinated and ready for a hug.

My oldest daughter took advantage and went to give them one — the first in over a year. Baby girl did the same when she came home for a visit.

This week, the last segment of the NBC Nightly News program covered some grandparents receiving hugs from their grandchildren for the first time in over a year. Admittedly, it was a bit of a happy tear-jerker, especially when you saw families that lived miles apart. They had not only missed out on a hug, they had not had the opportunity to see one another in person.

This pandemic, as we all know has changed our world. I guess the question will be if it was for the better.

Certainly, there have been incredible acts of kindness we have all witnessed. Remember all the men and women who made hundreds of masks for first responders?

And what about those first responders? They have had to be like the Energizer bunny and  just keep on going and going and going the extra mile to take care of those in need.

Also, there are our community leaders who have worked hard to keep the public safe. Making decisions that everyone does not agree with has to be a daunting task. I wonder how many times they may have asked themselves if they were doing the right and best thing.

Our school systems have also done an incredible job during the pandemic. I watch news segments where parents and teachers are at odds because the kids only have access to virtual learning.

Well, this little Mississippi town did something right. And I’m sorry major news outlets did not pick up on it. 

Both Porter’s Chapel Academy and Vicksburg Catholic School went the extra mile to keep their students safe in school, and the Vicksburg Warren School District allowed parents to make the decision of whether or not to let their child go back into the classroom or take part in distance — or virtual — learning. 

And our churches, boy have they had to adjust their mission. Keeping in touch with their congregations from afar, not being able to get close and console someone during a painful time and of course moving to virtual worship services.

Kindness, going the extra mile, doing what is best, meeting the needs of children and keeping the faith — in my opinion, if we can just hang on to what we’ve witnessed and experienced this past year, this COVID-19 will have certainly made  better.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Crime reports: Woman found asleep in vehicle and in possession of methamphetamine

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to those who rallied to support our neighbors in crisis

Vera Mae Thomas

Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

Crime

Crime reports: Woman found asleep in vehicle and in possession of methamphetamine

Local

Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

Local

Democratic mayoral candidates miss financial reporting deadline

Local

Vicksburg natives among those honored by Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds

Faith

St. Aloysius postpones luminaries service to April 7

Local

River to crest Wednesday and fall, but remain above flood stage

Business

Wicker presented Golden Plow for strong support of Mississippi agriculture

Crime

Crime reports: Wrecked vehicle stolen, crushed at recycler

Local

Vicksburg native among those inducted into Hinds’ Phi Theta Kappa

Business

City approves levee project to protect waterline, facilitate Vicksburg Forest Products’ expansion

Business

Ceres Boulevard extension project a win-win for county, future industry

Downtown Vicksburg

Change of heart: Mayoral candidate supports changing Vicksburg’s form of government

Local

Deadline for absentee voting for city primaries is Saturday

COVID-19

Officials issue new guidance for church services as Holy Week begins

Crime

Crime reports: Woman arrested after breaking into Adams Street home

COVID-19

District reports another week of no COVID-19 activity

Downtown Vicksburg

City takes action to address slide issues, including fixing Riverfront Park

COVID-19

County to extend contract for COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site

Local

City, county leaders extend limited mask mandate orders

Downtown Vicksburg

Portion of Cherry Street closed Monday for fiber optic work

Downtown Vicksburg

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

The return to the classroom took a lot of work, not luck

COVID-19

Local churches had to adapt quickly during pandemic

Local

Easter egg hunts brings children to Catfish Row