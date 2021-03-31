expand
March 31, 2021

Vera Mae Thomas

By Staff Reports

Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Graveside funeral services for Vera Mae Thomas will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, in the Cary Community Cemetery at noon under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. Social distancing and facial coverings are required while inside the building.

Vera Mae Thomas passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 52. She was a homemaker and had attended House of Peace Worship Church.  

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tommie Warren and Mary Brown; her brother, Quinless Brown; and a grandchild.   

She is survived by her husband William Thomas of Vicksburg; sons, Elbert Redmon IV and Colby Ross Jr., both of Vicksburg; daughters, Michelle Brown-Miller, Shantell Redmon and Shanterrica Redmon, all of Vicksburg; brothers, Charles Cole of Utica, Michael Brown of Vicksburg, Darrell McNeill of Chicago and Aurnett Wallace of South Carolina; sister, Carrie Cole of Greenville; and two grandchildren.

