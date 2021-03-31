Vicksburg natives among those honored by Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds

RAYMOND — The Gamma Lambda Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds Community College held a ceremony on March 26 at the Raymond Campus to induct new members for the spring 2021 semester.



Among those inducted included, Jada Banks, Kennedi Aniya Fitzgerald, Michael Jennings, Heather Henderson and Trevor Rouse, all of Vicksburg.

Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for community and junior college students. Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended to students who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or above on 12 or more transferable credit hours. There are more than 1,285 Phi Theta Kappa chapters throughout the United States and abroad.