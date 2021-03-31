Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

District 1 Supervisor Ed Herring might not have the rhythm of a professional drummer, but that did not cut into his enthusiasm Wednesday as he drummed his way out of St. Dominic’s after his final cancer treatment.

Herring has battled Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that spreads through the lymph vessels from lymph node to lymph node, since September and received his final treatment Wednesday.

“Now I just have to get my strength built back up,” Herring said. “There is so much work we need to get done. It’s like we lost a year with 2020; COVID, the washed-out roads and cancer. I am ready to get after it and produce for these residents who believed in me.”

Initial CT scans of Herring’s chest in September showed the disease around the heart, making treatment problematic and dangerous. Days later, when a more detailed Positron emission tomography, or PET, scan was performed, the full measure of the disease truly showed itself.

“My heart sunk seeing how bad it was,” Herring said in an interview with The Post in November. The scan showed not only had the disease attacked the area around Herring’s heart, causing severe chest pains, but it took up a large section of his chest. It was declared as stage 2 cancer. “It was three times the size that we had first thought,” he said.

As he looked ahead to Wednesday’s final treatment during the November interview, Herring said the fight against cancer had given him a new perspective on life.

“I have a better understanding and respect for those who have fought cancer; for those who have beat it and for those who have fought like hell to beat it,” Herring said. “We are known for two dates in our life — the day we are born and the day we die. I told my son that it is the dash in the middle; it is what we do from that day; whether it be a long life or a short life. It is what we do with that dash, how many we help, what we contribute, how we help our country, how we help our community, that is what we have to focus on. Right there. Put God in that dash and get after it.”

