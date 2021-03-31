expand
Ad Spot

March 31, 2021

Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

By Tim Reeves

Published 5:51 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

District 1 Supervisor Ed Herring might not have the rhythm of a professional drummer, but that did not cut into his enthusiasm Wednesday as he drummed his way out of St. Dominic’s after his final cancer treatment.

Herring has battled Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer that spreads through the lymph vessels from lymph node to lymph node, since September and received his final treatment Wednesday.

“Now I just have to get my strength built back up,” Herring said. “There is so much work we need to get done. It’s like we lost a year with 2020; COVID, the washed-out roads and cancer. I am ready to get after it and produce for these residents who believed in me.”

Initial CT scans of Herring’s chest in September showed the disease around the heart, making treatment problematic and dangerous. Days later, when a more detailed Positron emission tomography, or PET, scan was performed, the full measure of the disease truly showed itself.

“My heart sunk seeing how bad it was,” Herring said in an interview with The Post in November. The scan showed not only had the disease attacked the area around Herring’s heart, causing severe chest pains, but it took up a large section of his chest. It was declared as stage 2 cancer. “It was three times the size that we had first thought,” he said.

As he looked ahead to Wednesday’s final treatment during the November interview, Herring said the fight against cancer had given him a new perspective on life.

“I have a better understanding and respect for those who have fought cancer; for those who have beat it and for those who have fought like hell to beat it,” Herring said. “We are known for two dates in our life — the day we are born and the day we die. I told my son that it is the dash in the middle; it is what we do from that day; whether it be a long life or a short life. It is what we do with that dash, how many we help, what we contribute, how we help our country, how we help our community, that is what we have to focus on. Right there. Put God in that dash and get after it.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Crime reports: Woman found asleep in vehicle and in possession of methamphetamine

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to those who rallied to support our neighbors in crisis

Vera Mae Thomas

Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

Crime

Crime reports: Woman found asleep in vehicle and in possession of methamphetamine

Local

Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

Local

Democratic mayoral candidates miss financial reporting deadline

Local

Vicksburg natives among those honored by Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds

Faith

St. Aloysius postpones luminaries service to April 7

Local

River to crest Wednesday and fall, but remain above flood stage

Business

Wicker presented Golden Plow for strong support of Mississippi agriculture

Crime

Crime reports: Wrecked vehicle stolen, crushed at recycler

Local

Vicksburg native among those inducted into Hinds’ Phi Theta Kappa

Business

City approves levee project to protect waterline, facilitate Vicksburg Forest Products’ expansion

Business

Ceres Boulevard extension project a win-win for county, future industry

Downtown Vicksburg

Change of heart: Mayoral candidate supports changing Vicksburg’s form of government

Local

Deadline for absentee voting for city primaries is Saturday

COVID-19

Officials issue new guidance for church services as Holy Week begins

Crime

Crime reports: Woman arrested after breaking into Adams Street home

COVID-19

District reports another week of no COVID-19 activity

Downtown Vicksburg

City takes action to address slide issues, including fixing Riverfront Park

COVID-19

County to extend contract for COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site

Local

City, county leaders extend limited mask mandate orders

Downtown Vicksburg

Portion of Cherry Street closed Monday for fiber optic work

Downtown Vicksburg

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

COVID-19

The return to the classroom took a lot of work, not luck

COVID-19

Local churches had to adapt quickly during pandemic

Local

Easter egg hunts brings children to Catfish Row