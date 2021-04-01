Crime report: Man arrested for methamphetamine possession

Brian Chocolate, 34, of Vicksburg was arrested Thursday at the Vicksburg Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Recognized by officers while in the building, Chocolate was arrested on an outstanding warrant with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. During the booking procedure, a felony amount of methamphetamine was found in one of his pants pockets. Appearing before Judge Angela Carpenter, Chocolate was charged with possession of methamphetamine and bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on at $30,000 bond.

