April 2, 2021

Dennis Dale Garner

By Staff Reports

Published 3:07 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

Dennis Dale Garner, age 67, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by his wife, brother and sister-in-law. Dennis was born in Ft. Knox, Ky. to William Dale Garner (deceased)  and Lillian Sikes Garner.

Dennis graduated from Warren Central High School and attended two years of college at Hinds Junior College.

Dennis was retired from Capital Welding after being employed by them for 34 years, holding management positions in the Jackson Branch and Vicksburg store.

Dennis was an avid hunter and fisherman. Some of his fondest memories were fishing with his long-time friend, James “Binkie” Purvis or hunting with his much loved and admired brother, Kevin Garner. He was a founding member of the Burnt House Hunting Club and was a faithful member for 38 years. Dennis was of the Baptist faith. He had a strong faith in the Lord and was confident where he would spend eternity.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Garner of Vicksburg; his mother, Lillian Garner of Vicksburg; his brother, Kevin Garner and wife, Pam, of Vicksburg; nieces and nephews and many close and special friends.

Memorial services will be Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. Visitation will be from noon until the hour of service.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Diabetes Association or Memphis Child Advocacy Center, 1085 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38105.

