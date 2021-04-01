expand
Ad Spot

April 2, 2021

Former VWSD financial officer cleared of wrongdoing by state auditors

By Tim Reeves

Published 10:31 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

The State Auditor’s office has exonerated a former Vicksburg Warren School District official for allegations tied to a review of the District’s financial operations filed last November.

In a letter to the Vicksburg Warren School District dated March 22, investigators said that “after a thorough investigation, there was not enough evidence to substantiate the allegations” brought against Shaquita Burke, the District’s former chief financial officer.

The Office of the State Auditor’s Investigative Division said in the letter that the case was closed on March 22.

The allegations of fraud were detailed in a report that criticized a number of internal controls within the District and issues that were out of compliance with state laws found during a review of the District’s financial operations for fiscal year 2020, which closed June 30.

The report also levied allegations of “fraud, waste and abuse” against Burke, who announced her resignation on Nov. 19 and officially left her post on Dec. 15.

One of the allegations investigated by the Office of the State Auditor’s Investigative Division involved travel reimbursements Burke improperly received. 

Burke repaid all of those funds before leaving the District.

The other item reviewed by investigators involved a finding that a number of accounts were out of balance and not properly reported to the District’s Board of Trustees.

In its response to auditors, the District blamed the errors on the transition to a new accounting system and claimed the errors, including the negative balances, had been addressed. “Those balances have now been resolved and approved by the Board,” the District said in its written response to state auditors.

At the time of the report being made public, the District offered written statements in response to findings by the auditors and actions taken to address those issues.

“The District goes to great lengths to be sure that taxpayers’ money is accounted for properly and most of the findings had already been discovered and adjusted through internal controls,” the District said in its response to The Post in December. “We appreciate the assistance and cooperation of the State Auditor’s office in helping us and other public entities remain compliant.”

The District said it was made aware of the issues throughout the audit process and worked with auditors on finding resolutions to each issue.

“The District worked with the State Auditor’s Office throughout the audit process and as we were made aware of issues, the District administration was given an opportunity to investigate, rebut, dispute, explain and/or clarify on each concern,” the District told The Post.

Burke was hired by the Vicksburg Warren School District in June 2015. At the time, she was the business director for the Greenwood Public School District. She replaced Dale McClung, who held the position since 1988 before retiring.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Crime report: Man arrested for methamphetamine possession

Hopson named to Senate Reapportionment, Redistricting Committee

Linda Carol Atchley

Dennis Dale Garner

Crime

Crime report: Man arrested for methamphetamine possession

Local

Hopson named to Senate Reapportionment, Redistricting Committee

Local

Video: River City students receive early Easter surprise with return of beloved teacher

Local

Former VWSD financial officer cleared of wrongdoing by state auditors

Crime

Crime reports: Woman found asleep in vehicle and in possession of methamphetamine

Local

Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

Local

Democratic mayoral candidates miss financial reporting deadline

Local

Vicksburg natives among those honored by Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds

Faith

St. Aloysius postpones luminaries service to April 7

Local

River to crest Wednesday and fall, but remain above flood stage

Crime

Crime reports: Wrecked vehicle stolen, crushed at recycler

Local

Vicksburg native among those inducted into Hinds’ Phi Theta Kappa

Business

City approves levee project to protect waterline, facilitate Vicksburg Forest Products’ expansion

Business

Ceres Boulevard extension project a win-win for county, future industry

Downtown Vicksburg

Change of heart: Mayoral candidate supports changing Vicksburg’s form of government

Local

Deadline for absentee voting for city primaries is Saturday

COVID-19

Officials issue new guidance for church services as Holy Week begins

Crime

Crime reports: Woman arrested after breaking into Adams Street home

COVID-19

District reports another week of no COVID-19 activity

Downtown Vicksburg

City takes action to address slide issues, including fixing Riverfront Park

COVID-19

County to extend contract for COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination site

Local

City, county leaders extend limited mask mandate orders

Downtown Vicksburg

Portion of Cherry Street closed Monday for fiber optic work

Downtown Vicksburg

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County