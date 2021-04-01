Hopson named to Senate Reapportionment, Redistricting Committee

JACKSON — Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann named 10 members of the Senate to the Standing Joint Legislative Committee on Reapportionment and Standing Joint Congressional Redistricting Committee Thursday.

Those named include:

State Sen. David Parker, 1 st Congressional District

Congressional District State Sen. Angela Turner-Ford, 1 st Congressional District

Congressional District State Sen. Briggs Hopson, 2 nd Congressional District

Congressional District State Sen. Derrick Simmons, 2 nd Congressional District

Congressional District State Sen. Josh Harkins, 3 rd Congressional District

Congressional District State Sen. Dean Kirby, 3 rd Congressional District (Chairman)

Congressional District (Chairman) State Sen. Dennis DeBar, Jr., 4 th Congressional District

Congressional District State Sen. Brice Wiggins, 4 th Congressional District

Congressional District State Sen. Jeff Tate, Chairman of the Elections Committee

State Sen. Hob Bryan, Vice Chairman of the Elections Committee

According to state statute, the committees must include the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Elections Committee, and two members from each of the state’s congressional districts. Members will be responsible for reapportioning the Legislature and redistricting the state’s four congressional districts after receiving data from the 2020 Decennial Census.

The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced it would deliver redistricting data to all states by Sept. 30. Hosemann and Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn will call an organizational meeting of the Joint Committees to begin work on redrawing the maps in the near future.