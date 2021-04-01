expand
April 2, 2021

Linda Carol Atchley

Published 3:09 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

Linda Carol Atchley passed away on April 1, 2021, in Vicksburg at the age of 76.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. and 11 on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Clemts officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Glenwood Funeral Home.

Linda was born in Memphis, Tenn. on Dec. 23, 1944. She married James Robert Atchley Sr. on Dec. 31, 1960.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Atchley Sr.; mother, Lillian Waldo Hankins; stepfather, James F. Hankins Sr.; grandson, James (J.R.) Cook; nephews, Jeff Atchley and Jackie Ray Atchley; and great-nephew, Jacob Rauls.

She is survived by her son, Bobby Atchley (Darlene); daughters, Kay Atchley (Mike Hoben) and Kim Williamson (Blake); grandchildren, Jamie Chandler(Natalee), Niki Rickles (Jason), James Atchley (Courtney), Alisha Utter (Matthew), Ashley Kelly (Charles) and Andrew Hood; and 17 great-grandchildren; Manny, Johnathan and Stella Chandler, Christian Chandler and Jase Rickles, Tanner Reynolds, Katie Helms, and Hannah and Janie Raye Atchley, Ethan and Emma Utter, Ansalynn Kelly, Dravyn Moore, Cristian Kelly, Serenity Woolley, Ansleigh Kelly and Ayla Rae Wade.

Pallbearers will be Manny Chandler, Johnathan Chandler, Christian Chandler, Kenny Moore, Greg Clemts and Michael Atchley. Honorary pal bearers will be Dr. Walter Johnston, Jeanine Hearn, Lena Wilson, Melisa Husband, the staff at St. Joseph Hospice, Kenny Moore, Rickie Greer, Gerry Barber and Clyde Posey.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their devoted care and compassion.

