Ben L. Carnes died March 31, 2021, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg. He was 73.

Ben was born April 11, 1947, in San Benito, Texas, to Mabel and Aubrey Carnes. After graduating high school, Ben attended Texas A&M University graduating with a civil engineering degree in 1969. He married Linda Turner Carnes of Longview, Texas, that same year and moved to Vicksburg. He later went on to receive a Master’s in civil engineering from Mississippi State University, and then a Doctorate in Engineering from Texas A&M. Ben worked 36 years for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Waterways Experiment Station, now ERDC. He was a member of Crossway Church in Vicksburg where he faithfully served in different roles. Ben enjoyed spending time with his family, working crossword puzzles and watching any game the Texas Aggies were playing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Mabel Carnes.

Ben is survived by his wife, Linda; his two daughters, Jennifer Wilson (Stan) and Kimberly Sauls (Chad); his grandchildren, Jack and Garrett Sauls, Jane and Kate Wilson; also two brothers, Jim Carnes (Billie Anne) and Phil Carnes (Sheila); sister-in-law Merrilyn Turner Barton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Friday, April 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery in Vicksburg handled through Glenwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Crossway Church or Habitat for Humanity (www.habitat.org/support/honor-memorial-gifts).