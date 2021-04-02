expand
April 2, 2021

Easter Bunny to ride through Vicksburg and Warren County Friday and Saturday

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 am Friday, April 2, 2021

The Easter Bunny, escorted by members of the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg, is riding throughout Vicksburg and Warren County Friday and Saturday helping little girls and boys prepare for Easter morning this upcoming Sunday.

The Easter Bunny’s Friday schedule, which is listed in the photo above and in the list below, can also be followed along via Facebook live on the Junior Auxiliary’s Facebook page @Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg. The Saturday schedule will be posted when it is provided.

 

The Friday schedule beginning at 10 a.m. is below:

  • The Klondyke
  • Waltersville Estates
  • RL Chase Dr.
  • N. Washington St.
  • Oak Ridge to Sherman
  • Westwood
  • Rollingwood
  • Tucker Rd.
  • Henry Rd.
  • Landings Apt.
  • Pebble Beach
  • Fairways
  • Jill Marie
  • Newitt Vick
  • Cobblestone
  • Manchester
  • Lake Forest
  • Pecan Ridge Apt.
  • Brookwood
  • Culkin
  • Jackson Rd.
  • Clay to Mission to MLK
  • McAuley
  • Hildegarde Terrace
  • Grove St.
  • Mission
  • East Main St.
  • Main St.
  • 2nd North
  • South St.
  • Cherry St.
  • East Ave.
  • MacArthur
  • Vickland
  • Glenwood Circle
  • Chambers St.
  • Halls Ferry
  • Marcus
  • Confederate
  • Wisconsin
  • John Allen
  • Halls Ferry
  • Division
  • Wisteria
  • Realty
  • Drummond
  • National St.
  • Washington
  • Oak St.
  • Depot St.
  • Washington (downtown area)
  • End at The Klondyke

