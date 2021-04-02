expand
April 2, 2021

Mayoral candidate Jackson releases campaign finance report

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:39 am Friday, April 2, 2021

Of the three candidates vying for the Democratic Party’s nomination in the race for Vicksburg mayor, Shawn Jackson — who currently sits on the Warren County Board of Supervisors — appears to have the most money on hand heading into Tuesday’s primary.

In a campaign finance report filed with the City Clerk’s office Thursday at 3:30 p.m., nearly two days after Tuesday’s filing deadline, Jackson showed a balance of $2,668 of cash on hand.

The report also showed that Jackson has outpaced her primary competitors in campaign contribution, showing a total of $9,960 raised during the reporting period. Primary challenger Troy Kimble reported raising $5,500 during the filing period, while Willis Thompson reported raising $5,200.

Jackson’s report does not itemize all of the monies raised. In her report, Jackson itemizes just $3,250 of the $9,960 reported.

As for those listed as her contributors, only one of the seven donations made came from a Vicksburg resident. Robert Lee, of Vicksburg, is shown to have contributed $500 to Jackson’s campaign. The largest donation came from Dr. Jonel Daphnis of New Orleans, who contributed $1,000. Madison-based Octagon Group contributed $500. According to that company’s website, Octagon Group is a “full service government affairs and business development firm” founded by Quincy Mukoro.

In addition to raising the most money during the primary portion of the campaign, Jackson has also spent the most. According to her report, Jackson’s mayoral campaign spent $7,292, with the largest payments going to A2Z Printing for campaign materials. In two payments listed, Jackson’s campaign spent $4,719.93 with the Jackson-based company.

Jackson also listed advertising payments to V105.5 and office supply purchases from TJ Maxx.

