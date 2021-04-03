expand
Ad Spot

April 3, 2021

Profile 2021: Iconic radio station’s history came to a close in 2020

By Tim Reeves

Published 9:19 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

A chapter in Vicksburg history came to a close once and for all in 2020 when the license for WQBC was surrendered to the Federal Communications Commission in September.

The station had been silent since Jan. 19, 2019, but its license remained active with the FCC until September 2020.

In a broadcasting history that spanned just about every genre, WQBC-AM 1420, by all accounts, was among the first operating radio stations in Mississippi — and among the few to retain its call sign from the beginning.

From blues to country, from Christian to sports radio, the radio station was the first and longest operating radio station in Vicksburg.

WQBC was a fixture in Vicksburg since 1929, when E.M. Pace and Willie B. Ford physically moved the new radio station from Utica to Vicksburg. They sold the station to the Cashman family and The Vicksburg Evening Post in 1931. The station was sold again in 1969. After that, WQBC went through a number of other owners and was eventually bought by Bill Stanford in 1988.

WQBC reportedly stands for “We Quote Better Cotton,” a reference to earlier days when farm market prices were essential information and were delivered by commercial radio faster than newspapers. The station was first operated by I.R. Jones in Utica.

During the heyday of radio, the station featured extensive local programming including concerts and recitals by local musicians.

Mark Jones, the owner of WVBG 105.5 FM and 1490 AM, said he remembered the radio station was known for doing community-oriented programs and projects.

“They did a lot of community-oriented things. They did a lot of things with the Miss Mississippi Pageant, which we have started doing. I remember them carrying the pageant live,” Jones said.

Jones added that when the radio station made a switch to Christian radio, he was able to pick up the Ole Miss football broadcasts on his stations because WQBC no longer wanted to run broadcasting that “included the Budweiser commercials.”

WQBC was last owned by Costar Broadcast Group, a minority-owned multi-media firm based in Olympia Fields, Ill., headed by Michael Davis. Costar purchased the station from Michael F. Corley in 2010. 

The station provided service to Warren, Hinds, Claiborne, Yazoo, Issaquena, Adams and Jefferson counties, as well as Tensas and Madison Parishes.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Profile 2021: Iconic radio station’s history came to a close in 2020

The end is in sight for long-delayed Zollingers Hill bridge project

Sports column: Vicksburg is the Cradle of Coaches

Who’s Hot

Business

Profile 2021: Iconic radio station’s history came to a close in 2020

Local

The end is in sight for long-delayed Zollingers Hill bridge project

Business

Mississippi row crop growers lock in 2021 planting intentions

Downtown Vicksburg

All voters — regardless of affiliation — can take part in Tuesday’s party primary

Downtown Vicksburg

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Candidate Survey: Candidates share how their will address public safety issues

Business

Legislature allows city to provide crucial funding to MCITy project

Local

Pickleball courts,Halls Ferry road extension on schedule

Business

Grab a passport and experience Vicksburg all over again

Local

Easter Bunny to ride through Vicksburg and Warren County Friday and Saturday

Local

Mayoral candidate Jackson releases campaign finance report

Crime

Crime report: Man arrested for methamphetamine possession

Local

Hopson named to Senate Reapportionment, Redistricting Committee

Local

Video: River City students receive early Easter surprise with return of beloved teacher

Local

Former VWSD financial officer cleared of wrongdoing by state auditors

Crime

Crime reports: Woman found asleep in vehicle and in possession of methamphetamine

Local

Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

Local

Democratic mayoral candidates miss financial reporting deadline

Local

Vicksburg natives among those honored by Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds

Faith

St. Aloysius postpones luminaries service to April 7

Local

River to crest Wednesday and fall, but remain above flood stage

Crime

Crime reports: Wrecked vehicle stolen, crushed at recycler

Local

Vicksburg native among those inducted into Hinds’ Phi Theta Kappa

Business

City approves levee project to protect waterline, facilitate Vicksburg Forest Products’ expansion