expand
Ad Spot

April 5, 2021

Culkin Water District issues boil water notice Monday

By Staff Reports

Published 3:10 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

A water line break Monday has led the Culkin Water District to issue a boil water notice for a large number of customers.

In a statement from the District, customers along the following areas should begin boil water practices immediately:

  • 56 block of Boy Scout Road to the 2384 block of Boy Scout Road
  • Brandi Lane
  • Briana Lane
  • Covington Quarters
  • 1725 block of Culkin Road to the 3610 block of Culkin Road
  • Lexi Lane
  • Marion Bragg Drive
  • 1000 block of Oak Ridge Road located within Warren County

“When a water distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the system,” the District said in their release. “Public health officials consider any system that has lost pressure contaminated until tests of the water prove otherwise.”

The District said that once pressure is restored to the affected areas, water system officials will begin collecting samples for testing. Until the boil water notice is lifted, customers should “vigorously boil their water for two minutes before it is consumed or use an alternate source for drinking and cooking.”

More News

George David Madsen

Culkin Water District issues boil water notice Monday

Showdown with nation’s No. 1 team is up next for Warren Central

Judge issues gag order in hearing involving woman convicted of killing toddler

BREAKING NEWS

Culkin Water District issues boil water notice Monday

Crime

Judge issues gag order in hearing involving woman convicted of killing toddler

COVID-19

New COVID-19 cases have leveled off as vaccine numbers surge

Crime

Woman serving life in prison for the murder of a toddler seeks new trial

Downtown Vicksburg

Candidate survey: Municipal candidates answer key question regarding city’s infrastructure

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: When fake snakes are the best snakes

Business

Profile 2021: The secret behind Walnut Hills’ world-class fried chicken recipe

COVID-19

Family members volunteer at county’s drive-thru vaccine site

Local

Easter Bunny continues tour through Vicksburg Saturday

Business

Profile 2021: Iconic radio station’s history came to a close in 2020

Local

The end is in sight for long-delayed Zollingers Hill bridge project

Business

Mississippi row crop growers lock in 2021 planting intentions

Downtown Vicksburg

All voters — regardless of affiliation — can take part in Tuesday’s party primary

Downtown Vicksburg

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Candidate Survey: Candidates share how they will address public safety issues

Business

Legislature allows city to provide crucial funding to MCITy project

Local

Pickleball courts,Halls Ferry road extension on schedule

Business

Grab a passport and experience Vicksburg all over again

Local

Easter Bunny to ride through Vicksburg and Warren County Friday and Saturday

Local

Mayoral candidate Jackson releases campaign finance report

Crime

Crime report: Man arrested for methamphetamine possession

Local

Hopson named to Senate Reapportionment, Redistricting Committee

Local

Video: River City students receive early Easter surprise with return of beloved teacher

Local

Former VWSD financial officer cleared of wrongdoing by state auditors