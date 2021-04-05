George David Madsen, affectionately known by his family as “Hey” and his friends as “Dave,” entered Heaven on April 2, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Chapin Madsen; and four children, Melinda Zappi (husband, Mark Zappi and grandsons, Kyle and Alex Zappi), Cheryl Diane Gill (granddaughters, Kait and Christa Gill), Cynthia Buntyn (husband, Bill), and Michael Madsen (grandson, Nathan Madsen).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Valdemar David and Lothel Madsen; and two sisters, Johnnie Norris and Jo Schmitz Walter.

Dave was born in Galveston, Texas in 1940 and raised in Wiggins. He graduated from Mississippi State University in chemical engineering and excelled in plant design and operations, working for a variety of companies before retiring from Vicksburg Chemical. Dave was an avid outdoorsman and was an excellent hunter and fisherman. He loved his time in the woods and on the lake. He had a special bond with the outdoors and loved to share his love and skills as a woodsman with his family. The family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.