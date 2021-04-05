expand
Ad Spot

April 5, 2021

Naoma Irene Nooner Lindsey

By Staff Reports

Published 8:32 am Monday, April 5, 2021

Naoma Irene Nooner Lindsey was born Sept. 6, 1933, in Barney, Ark. to the late Rasco and Ethel Nooner.

After working many years for Ben Pearson, she retired to become a homemaker. She was a member of Brookwood Baptist Church in Shreveport, La. 

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Lawrence Lindsey; brothers, Theadus Nooner and R.B. Nooner; and sisters, Leota Clark and Sybil Jones.

Survivors include her daughters, Tressie and Warren Pace and Laura Kay and Keith Hearn, all of Vicksburg; grandchildren, Lindsey Hearn (Aaron) of Panama City, Fla., Kadie Hearn (Cody) of Vicksburg, Lila Hearn (Drew) of Dallas, Will and Kate Pace and Taylor Pace (Mariah) of Vicksburg; five great-grandchildren, Walter Pullen of Panama City, Fla., Addie Rae Grantham, Chandler Grantham, Leben Johnson and Laken Pace of Vicksburg; and her brother R.J. (Marilyn) Nooner of Sheridan, Ark.

A special thanks to Promise, Heritage House Assisted Living and the Vicksburg Convalescent Home and personal sitters, Lakeisha Lisenbee, Veronica Johnson and Tenisha Lisenbee. 

Services will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. led by Rev. Tim Brown. Burial to follow at Green Acres Cemetery. 

Pallbearers will be Warren Pace, Will Pace, Taylor Pace, Jay Lee Hodges, Billy Lindsey and Glynn Nooner.

More News

Naoma Irene Nooner Lindsey

Woman serving life in prison for the murder of a toddler seeks new trial

Photo Gallery: 2021 All-County girls soccer team

Candidate survey: Municipal candidates answer key question regarding city’s infrastructure

Crime

Woman serving life in prison for the murder of a toddler seeks new trial

Downtown Vicksburg

Candidate survey: Municipal candidates answer key question regarding city’s infrastructure

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: When fake snakes are the best snakes

Business

Profile 2021: The secret behind Walnut Hills’ world-class fried chicken recipe

COVID-19

Family members volunteer at county’s drive-thru vaccine site

Local

Easter Bunny continues tour through Vicksburg Saturday

Business

Profile 2021: Iconic radio station’s history came to a close in 2020

Local

The end is in sight for long-delayed Zollingers Hill bridge project

Business

Mississippi row crop growers lock in 2021 planting intentions

Downtown Vicksburg

All voters — regardless of affiliation — can take part in Tuesday’s party primary

Downtown Vicksburg

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Downtown Vicksburg

Candidate Survey: Candidates share how they will address public safety issues

Business

Legislature allows city to provide crucial funding to MCITy project

Local

Pickleball courts,Halls Ferry road extension on schedule

Business

Grab a passport and experience Vicksburg all over again

Local

Easter Bunny to ride through Vicksburg and Warren County Friday and Saturday

Local

Mayoral candidate Jackson releases campaign finance report

Crime

Crime report: Man arrested for methamphetamine possession

Local

Hopson named to Senate Reapportionment, Redistricting Committee

Local

Video: River City students receive early Easter surprise with return of beloved teacher

Local

Former VWSD financial officer cleared of wrongdoing by state auditors

Crime

Crime reports: Woman found asleep in vehicle and in possession of methamphetamine

Local

Video: Herring beats drum to celebrating beating cancer

Local

Democratic mayoral candidates miss financial reporting deadline