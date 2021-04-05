expand
April 5, 2021

New COVID-19 cases have leveled off as vaccine numbers surge

By Staff Reports

Published 10:48 am Monday, April 5, 2021

After plummeting from record-high numbers to begin the year, new COVID-19 cases in Warren County have flattened in recent weeks.

At one point in January, Warren County was reporting more than 50 cases per day as the virus spread out of control following the holidays. As that spike subdued, helped out by a weeklong shutdown because of a severe winter storm, numbers in February were far better as the county was reporting just above four new cases per day when the calendar turned to March.

As of Monday, nearly a week into April, Warren County has seen an average of 3.9 new cases for the past 14 days, a figure consistent with the numbers reported at the beginning of March.

While the number of new cases has yet to fall much further, the number of people in Warren County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine continues to surge.

Through Sunday, state health officials report that 29 percent of the county’s population has received one dose of the vaccine, which is above the state average. Officials also report that 18 percent of the county’s population is now fully vaccinated, which is also above state averages.

Local officials have credited the coordinated effort of local clinics and doctors’ offices, along with the COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru site at the former Vicksburg Mall, for the county’s strong vaccination performance thus far. Through Friday, the drive-thru site had administered more than 11,000 doses of the vaccine since it opened Feb. 1.

