April 5, 2021

USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard, left, and other USACE Vicksburg District team members accept the “Best of 2020” donor award from the Mississippi Blood Services in front of the district headquarters building Thursday.

Vicksburg District honored by Mississippi Blood Services as ‘Best of 2020’

By Staff Reports

Published 4:49 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District was recognized last Thursday as a “Best of 2020” donor by Mississippi Blood Services.

District personnel contributed 78 pints of blood over the past fiscal year despite limited access to the headquarters building and ongoing telework. Blood drives were held in the parking lot on a quarterly basis, and participants received COVID-19 antibody tests as part of their donations.

“We are proud of our personnel for helping their fellow Mississippians in their time of need. This endeavor benefits our community several times over, and we hope to continue this level of donation in the future,” Vicksburg District Commander Robert Hilliard said.

Injuries caused by adverse weather events and COVID-19 hospitalizations have depleted the state blood supply throughout the year.

