expand
Ad Spot

April 6, 2021

Deldrick Harper

Appearance in rap video leads to felony firearms charge

By Staff Reports

Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

A Vicksburg man was arrested Monday after he appeared in rap videos on social media holding weapons in March.

Deldrick Harper, 23, of Vicksburg, was taken into custody Monday morning and charged one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Harper was one of five people indicted in August 2017 for the February 2017 drive-by shooting of a 16-year-old at the intersection of Bowmar Avenue and Drummond Street. The victim, who was shot in the leg, recovered from his injuries. Harper was charged in the indictment with possession of a stolen firearm and as an accessory after the fact. He was accused of attempting to get rid of the .40-caliber Glock handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

During his initial court appearance Monday, Ross received a $30,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter.

More News

Culkin Water District lifts boil water notice

Dr. Melvin Richard ‘Dick’ Holman

Multiple types of drugs discovered during Saturday night traffic stop

Man wanted on multiple felonies, also charged with violating COVID-19 quarantine order

Local

Culkin Water District lifts boil water notice

Crime

Multiple types of drugs discovered during Saturday night traffic stop

COVID-19

Man wanted on multiple felonies, also charged with violating COVID-19 quarantine order

Crime

Appearance in rap video leads to felony firearms charge

Crime

Dozens of bags of drugs discovered during downtown Vicksburg traffic stop

Crime

Two injured in Monday shooting, suspect arrested

COVID-19

State health officials: More than half a million people fully vaccinated

Local

Mayor, aldermen honor Stevens for his service to Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Local

Mask up: COVID-19 measures in place for Tuesday’s party primary in Vicksburg

COVID-19

Vicksburg District honored by Mississippi Blood Services as ‘Best of 2020’

BREAKING NEWS

Culkin Water District issues boil water notice Monday

Crime

Judge issues gag order in hearing involving woman convicted of killing toddler

COVID-19

New COVID-19 cases have leveled off as vaccine numbers surge

Crime

Woman serving life in prison for the murder of a toddler seeks new trial

Downtown Vicksburg

Candidate survey: Municipal candidates answer key question regarding city’s infrastructure

Downtown Vicksburg

Profile 2021: When fake snakes are the best snakes

Business

Profile 2021: The secret behind Walnut Hills’ world-class fried chicken recipe

COVID-19

Family members volunteer at county’s drive-thru vaccine site

Local

Easter Bunny continues tour through Vicksburg Saturday

Business

Profile 2021: Iconic radio station’s history came to a close in 2020

Local

The end is in sight for long-delayed Zollingers Hill bridge project

Business

Mississippi row crop growers lock in 2021 planting intentions

Downtown Vicksburg

All voters — regardless of affiliation — can take part in Tuesday’s party primary

Downtown Vicksburg

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County