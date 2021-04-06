Culkin Water District lifts boil water notice

The Culkin Water District announced Tuesday afternoon that the boil water notice put in place Monday following a loss of water pressure has been lifted.

The areas that had been under the boil water notice included:

56 block of Boy Scout Road to the 2384 block of Boy Scout Road

Brandi Lane

Briana Lane

Covington Quarters

1725 block of Culkin Road to the 3610 block of Culkin Road

Lexi Lane

Marion Bragg Drive

1000 block of Oak Ridge Road located within Warren County