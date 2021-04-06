A celebration of life for Joyce Melinda Davis will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Pleasant Valley M.B. Church, 260 MS Hwy 27, at 11 a.m.

Joyce will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be at C J Williams Mortuary Services Friday, April 9, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m., with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Joyce accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age at Brookhaven Church and later she became a member of Pleasant Valley M.B. Church, under the leadership of Pastor Joseph Harris.

Joyce is a 1993 graduate of Warren Central High School and was employed at Ameristar Casino and Riverwalk Casino for approximately 16 years. She later became employed at University Mississippi Medical Center as a security officer.

She leaves to cherish her golden memories two sons, Robert (Sheridan) Scott III and Darryn (Ashaley) Scott; daughter, Jakayla(Trischaun) Mables; mother, Delia Hall; brother, Richard(Tami) McNeil; grandchildren, Lyric, Symphony, Thailee and D’Khailee; a host of other relatives and friends.

Joyce Melinda Davis transitioned at her mother’s residence surrounded by loved ones on Friday, April 1, 2021, at the age of 46. Joyce’s final resting place will be at Brookhaven Cemetery, Flowers.