Man wanted on multiple felonies, also charged with violating COVID-19 quarantine order

The arrest of J’Shon Ross, a man wanted on felony warrants for a gun-related incident in April and eluding officers in July, made history when he became the first person in Vicksburg arrested for violating a COVID-19 quarantine order.

Ross, 22, who had tested positive for COVID-19, and under Mississippi Code 41-23-2 was supposed to remain quarantined, was arrested early Monday morning at LD’s Kitchen on Mulberry Street on felony warrants. Once it was confirmed he was COVID-19 positive and supposed to be quarantined, an additional charge of violation of a quarantine order was filed.

He is reportedly being held at the Claiborne County Jail.

One felony warrant issued was for an incident in April, while the second felony warrant was connected to Ross’ eluding authorities after fleeing anti-narcotic operations that were taking place at The Smoke Break, 1217 Cherry Street.

These charges are the result of investigations conducted by the Vicksburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

During an initial court appearance Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter set Ross’ bond at $95,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.