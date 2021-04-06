expand
April 6, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. presents a plaque to Vicksburg Warren School District Trustee Alonzo Stevens Monday honoring Stevens 43 years of service to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Also pictured is Stevens' wife, Linda. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Mayor, aldermen honor Stevens for his service to Fellowship of Christian Athletes

By John Surratt

Published 8:54 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen honored Vicksburg Warren School District Trustee Alonzo Stevens Monday, recognizing his more than 40 years of serving the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Recently, Stevens announced he was stepping down as FCA’s West Central representative after 43 years of service.

During Monday’s board meeting, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. presented Stevens with a plaque honoring his work with the Christian organization. Stevens, who is a graduate of Rosa A. Temple High Schoola nd Alcorn State University, was joined by his wife, Linda, during Monday’s presentation.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

