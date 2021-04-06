expand
April 6, 2021

David Mayfield

Two injured in Monday shooting, suspect arrested

By Staff Reports

Published 11:53 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

A Vicksburg man has been arrested and charged with two felonies following a shooting Monday inside The Liquor Store on Clay Street.

David Mayfield, 28, of Vicksburg was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of attempted aggravated assault after allegedly shooting two males in the store.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, while a second victim was transported to Merit Health River Region, where he was treated for less serious injuries.

During a hearing Tuesday, Judge Allen Derivaux set Mayfield’s bond at $225,000 and bound his case over to the grand jury.

 

In other reports:

• On Saturday, at 6:30 p.m., officers took a report at the police station of a robbery that occurred in the area of Tully and Walters streets. The victim reported a male subject robbed him by gunpoint, taking $400 and a Glock .40-caliber handgun.

