Updated: All precincts now reporting in Tuesday’s primary

With all precincts reporting, Shawn Jackson and Troy Kimble have advanced April 27 runoff to see who will earn the Democratic Party nomination for mayor.

Kimble and Jackson both earned 663 votes in Tuesday’s primary, with former South Ward Alderman Willis Thompson finishing third with 410 votes. With neither of the candidates earning 50 percent plus one vote then the top two vote-getters will move on to a runoff on April 27.

In the race for the Democratic nomination for South Ward Alderman, with all precincts reporting, Vickie Bailey defeated T.J. Mayfield, 388-283, to move on to June’s general election where she will face incumbent South Ward Alderman Alex Monsour.

Monsour, a Republican, did not have any primary challengers and automatically advanced to the general election.

In the race for North Ward Alderman, incumbent Michael Mayfield has won re-election with all six of the precincts in the North Ward already reporting. Mayfield defeated challenger Alfred Webb by a margin of 792-324.