April 8, 2021

Phillip Moore and Kenneth Galtney

Crime reports: Two Vicksburg men face felony weapons charges

By Staff Reports

Published 5:37 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Two Vicksburg men are facing felony weapons charges following their arrests Wednesday.

Phillip Moore, 38, of Vicksburg, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During his initial court appearance Wednesday, Moore received a $30,000 bond from Judge Angela Carpenter and had his case bound over to the grand jury.

Kenneth Galtney, 18, of Vicksburg, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a stolen firearm Wednesday.

The weapon, an SCCY 9mm handgun, had been reported stolen from a vehicle in December 2020.

During his initial court appearance, Galtney received a $20,000 bond and had his case bound over to the grand jury.

