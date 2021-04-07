expand
April 8, 2021

Vicksburg High quarterback Laurence Sullivan (8) runs during the Red Carpet Bowl Game against Warren Central in September 2020. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

Schools agree to new 4-year deal with Adidas

By Tim Reeves

Published 7:33 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021

There’s good news for fans of the Vicksburg Gators and the Warren Central Vikings — the Adidas gear they’ve been sporting is good at least through June 2025.

Recently, the Vicksburg Warren School District’s Board of Trustees approved a new contract with Adidas to be the District’s athletic apparel provider for another four years. The current contract with Adidas and Rex Team Sports was set to expire on June 30.

The new contract, much like the current one, is designed to give each school’s athletic teams their own look, while keeping consistent school logos and colors. And, it gives the District the opportunity to purchase uniforms and equipment at steep discounts compared to retail pricing.

Vicksburg Warren School District Athletic Director Preston Nailor, in a letter to the Trustees asking them to approve the new contract, called the relationship between the District and Rex Team Sports and Adidas “a great success.”

“We have had great success the past four years with branding our schools, as well as supplying our athletic programs with quality gear and apparel,” Nailor wrote.

He also said the move to Adidas in 2017 simplified much of the uniform and apparel process.

“It allows us to set our identity here in Warren County. Before we had, like, five different greens at Vicksburg, and at Warren Central we had some wearing Nike, some wearing Russell, some wearing Adidas,” Nailor said. “It really just solidifies our identity so when people step off the bus or see us in the gym or on a field, they know who we are.”

Nailor also said the contract allows coaches to have more control of their uniform styles, rather than having to use stock looks from other apparel and uniform providers.

The agreement allows schools to purchase Adidas footwear at 35 percent off of retail price, and apparel and accessories at a 40 percent discount. The contract also allows 40 percent off uniforms and 35 percent off team apparel.

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

