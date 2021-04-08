expand
April 8, 2021

County COVID-19 activity falls to September levels as vaccinations climb

By Tim Reeves

Published 11:09 am Thursday, April 8, 2021

Nearly one-third of Warren County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials reported Thursday.

In its latest report, the Mississippi State Department of Health showed that 31 percent of Warren County residents have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. In that report, Warren County has outpaced the rest of the state, which shows 26 percent of the population has received one dose.

The county is also outpacing the rest of the state in residents who have been fully vaccinated. Through Thursday, 20 percent of county residents have received either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The state overall reports 18 percent of state residents have been fully vaccinated.

As the number of residents who have received vaccinations continues to climb, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Warren County has remained low.

Over the past two weeks, Warren County has reported an average of 3.357 new cases per day, which is the lowest 14-day average since late September.

Wednesday, officials at the Vicksburg Warren School District and Vicksburg Catholic Schools reported no COVID-19 activity last week. Porter’s Chapel Academy announced they also did not have any COVID-19 activity last week, but have reported one positive case within the school this week.

These reports from the schools, combined with the low numbers in the county overall, come more than two weeks after the spring break holiday at a time when some health officials were concerned about a surge in numbers.

