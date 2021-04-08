expand
April 8, 2021

Hinds Community College offering free summer classes

By Staff Reports

Published 2:53 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021

RAYMOND – Hinds Community College is offering 12 hours of free credit courses for the summer, including tuition, fees and books. Summer registration is now open for current students and opens on April 12 for new students. Classes begin June 1.

The free courses are open to current Hinds students, dual-enrolled students, high school graduates, transfers from other colleges as well as university students who want to take courses at Hinds over the summer.

The courses include both face-to-face and online courses.

The free courses are made possible with funding from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act/Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Students should meet admission requirements and then register for summer classes.

For more information, call 601-857-3767, email cares@hindscc.edu or go to hindscc.edu/summer.

