Hinds’ Fitzgerald is MACCC men’s basketball Coach of Year

RAYMOND — Hinds Community College’s Yusef Fitzgerald has been named men’s basketball coach of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference, the league announced Thursday.

In his fourth season at the helm, Fitzgerald has guided the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record and an appearance in the semifinals of the Region 23 playoffs. They were to play Northeast Mississippi Thursday night.

Fitzgerald has a 49-35 overall record with Hinds. He led them to a 16-9 mark in the 2019-20 season that was their best in more than a decade.

Two of Fitzgerald’s players also earned All-MACCC recognition.

Sophomore guard Jordan Johnson was picked as the MACCC South Division Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. Jordan and fellow sophomore guard Damerius Wash were on the All-South first team.

Johnson has averaged 20.5 points to go along with 7.2 assists and nearly two steals per game. Wash has averaged 15 points and nine rebounds.