expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

Annie M. King-Lee

By Staff Reports

Published 8:23 am Friday, April 9, 2021

Graveside services for Annie M. King-Lee will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Kemp Burley officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and facial coverings must be worn while inside the building.

Annie M. King-Lee passed away on Tuesday, April 6 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 77. She had worked as a school teacher and bank teller and was a member of Mount Calvary M.B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Jones; mother, Mary Dillard; and a sister.

She is survived by her two sons, Toma King and Alphounce Williams both of Vicksburg; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

More News

Annie M. King-Lee

Gregory Eugene Fultz

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle early Friday

Who’s Hot

BREAKING NEWS

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle early Friday

Crime

Crime reports: Clinton man arrested after marijuana discovered in his vehicle

Local

Mississippi State Senate honors Utica Institute Museum

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested, charged with child pornography

Local

Video: River City students celebrate principal completing doctorate

Local

Hinds Community College offering free summer classes

COVID-19

County COVID-19 activity falls to September levels as vaccinations climb

Crime

Police seek public’s help in finding six people wanted for weapons possession

Business

‘Once-in-a-generation project’: Port of Vicksburg expansion project moves forward

News

Schools agree to new 4-year deal with Adidas

Local

City election officials say Jackson’s claim of voting issues is wrong

Business

Alcorn program works to assist farmers through soil conservation initiative

Crime

Crime reports: Two Vicksburg men face felony weapons charges

Crime

Crime reports: One arrested for stealing vehicle, having it crushed at recycling yard

Local

Contributions pour in to help pay for K9 officer’s life-saving surgery

Downtown Vicksburg

United Way helps plant seeds for new programs

Downtown Vicksburg

Officials praise smooth election despite some voter confusion

Downtown Vicksburg

Bailey earns spot in general election’s race for South Ward alderman

Downtown Vicksburg

It’s a runoff: Jackson, Kimble nearly split the vote as runoff looms

BREAKING NEWS

Mayfield wins re-election bid as city’s North Ward Alderman

BREAKING NEWS

Updated: All precincts now reporting in Tuesday’s primary

Local

Culkin Water District lifts boil water notice

Crime

Multiple types of drugs discovered during Saturday night traffic stop

COVID-19

Man wanted on multiple felonies, also charged with violating COVID-19 quarantine order