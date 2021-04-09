expand
April 9, 2021

Gregory Eugene Fultz

By Staff Reports

Published 8:19 am Friday, April 9, 2021

Funeral services for Gregory Eugene Fultz will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.  Visitation will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and facial coverings must be worn while inside the building.   

Gregory Eugene Fultz passed away on March 24. He was 47. He was a motivational speaker and of the Muslim faith.  

He is survived by his six sons Jabari Fultz of Greenville, S.C., Chad Johnson of Vicksburg, Shelby Stacey of Akron, Ohio, Ramsey T. Fultz of Vicksburg, Johnovan Fultz and Ramsey M. Fultz both of Atlanta; his mother, Gracie Fultz; father, Michael Lindsey Sr.; his three brothers Michael Lindsey Jr. and Corey Lindsey, both of Vicksburg, and Templeton Lindsey of Texas; his four sisters Tuesday Hairston of Texas, Sandra Collings, Jennifer Fultz both of Vicksburg and Bertha Davis of Louisville, Texas; his step-mother, Ruby Lindsey of Vicksburg; and a grandson, Landon Fultz of Vicksburg. 

