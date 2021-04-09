Nude man found in home, faces burglary charge

A Warren County man faces a charge of burglary of a residence after sheriff’s deputies found him naked in a home on Edinburg Road Friday.

Sheriff Martin Pace said the man, 29, who was not identified, was being held in a detox cell without bond, pending an evaluation. He said the man is local and known to deputies.

He said the events leading to the man’s arrest began about 8 a.m. when deputies responded to a call about a domestic dispute on South Glenn Drive.

“Within 30 minutes, we received a call in the 4300 block of Shenandoah Drive of a naked man on the roof of a house,” Pace said. “The man called 911 because he thought he heard something on his roof, goes outside to look and there’s a naked adult male on the roof of his house.”

The man jumped off the roof and ran off. Pace said multiple deputies were called to secure the area and a K-9 officer was involved in the ground search. The dog picked up an active track when its partner, Deputy Dustin Keyes, fell, injuring his leg and was forced to discontinue the search.

Minutes later, a deputy called that he found a house on Edinburg Road with an open door. Deputies searched the house but found no one. Minutes later, deputies received a call from a couple on Edinburg who came home and found a naked man in their home.

Deputies searched the home and found the man in the home hiding in a storage room in the garage. He was taken into custody and to jail. He was apparently heavily under the influence of some substance.

While deputies were searching for the man, Pace said, his car was found parked in the middle of the road on a street off Fisher Ferry Road blocking traffic. His clothes were found in the car.

