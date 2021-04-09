expand
April 9, 2021

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle early Friday

By Tim Reeves

Published 8:01 am Friday, April 9, 2021

The Vicksburg Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle that reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday along U.S. Highway 61 South.

The identity of a pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday is being withheld pending notification of family.

The accident took place shortly after 5 a.m. in the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 61 South near the Vicksburg Municipal Airport.

The Vicksburg Police Department is looking for a Nissan with heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

