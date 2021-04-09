expand
Ad Spot

April 9, 2021

Vehicle reportedly involved in deadly hit-and-run has been found

By Staff Reports

Published 2:44 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

The vehicle reportedly connected to a Friday morning hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61 South has been found.

Officials said the vehicle, a Nissan Titan, was located Friday afternoon near the Dixiana Hotel on Washington Street. The Vicksburg Police Department said that at this time, no one has been taken into custody.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 61 near the Vicksburg Municipal Airport, in response to a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was killed and the vehicle that was reportedly involved had fled the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of family.

More News

Vehicle reportedly involved in deadly hit-and-run has been found

Hinds’ run ends in Region 23 semifinals

Vicksburg natives named to All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team

Strong accusations: Monsour, Mayfield accuse each other of lying, lack of support

BREAKING NEWS

Vehicle reportedly involved in deadly hit-and-run has been found

Local

Vicksburg natives named to All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team

Local

Strong accusations: Monsour, Mayfield accuse each other of lying, lack of support

Local

Missy Gators present large donation to family battling cancer

Business

Vicksburg’s riverfront had plenty of company Thursday

BREAKING NEWS

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle early Friday

Crime

Crime reports: Clinton man arrested after marijuana discovered in his vehicle

Local

Mississippi State Senate honors Utica Institute Museum

Crime

Vicksburg woman arrested, charged with child pornography

Local

Video: River City students celebrate principal completing doctorate

Local

Hinds Community College offering free summer classes

COVID-19

County COVID-19 activity falls to September levels as vaccinations climb

Crime

Police seek public’s help in finding six people wanted for weapons possession

Business

‘Once-in-a-generation project’: Port of Vicksburg expansion project moves forward

News

Schools agree to new 4-year deal with Adidas

Local

City election officials say Jackson’s claim of voting issues is wrong

Business

Alcorn program works to assist farmers through soil conservation initiative

Crime

Crime reports: Two Vicksburg men face felony weapons charges

Crime

Crime reports: One arrested for stealing vehicle, having it crushed at recycling yard

Local

Contributions pour in to help pay for K9 officer’s life-saving surgery

Downtown Vicksburg

United Way helps plant seeds for new programs

Downtown Vicksburg

Officials praise smooth election despite some voter confusion

Downtown Vicksburg

Bailey earns spot in general election’s race for South Ward alderman

Downtown Vicksburg

It’s a runoff: Jackson, Kimble nearly split the vote as runoff looms