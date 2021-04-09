Vehicle reportedly involved in deadly hit-and-run has been found

The vehicle reportedly connected to a Friday morning hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61 South has been found.

Officials said the vehicle, a Nissan Titan, was located Friday afternoon near the Dixiana Hotel on Washington Street. The Vicksburg Police Department said that at this time, no one has been taken into custody.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 61 near the Vicksburg Municipal Airport, in response to a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was killed and the vehicle that was reportedly involved had fled the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of family.