April 9, 2021

Taylor Gray and Macy Watts

Vicksburg natives named to All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team

By Staff Reports

Published 2:13 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

 RAYMOND – Two Vicksburg natives were among 17 Hinds Community College students were named to the 2020 All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team.

The list includes:

  • Taylor Gray, of Vicksburg, Vicksburg-Warren Campus, psychology
  • Macy Watts, of Vicksburg, Vicksburg-Warren Campus, biology/pre-med
  • John Watkins, of Port Gibson, Raymond Campus, electrical technology
  • Sidney Allday, of Brandon, Rankin Campus, early childhood development technology
  • Matthew Blacksher, of Brandon, Rankin Campus, electrical engineering; also a Tennessee Valley Authority STEM Scholar
  • Pamela Bowman, of Brandon, Jackson Campus-Nursing/Allied Health Center, respiratory care technology
  • Adam Crowe, of Guntown, Raymond Campus, advanced manufacturing technology
  • Chase Ezell, of Brandon, Raymond Campus, political science and psychology; also a Coca-Cola Silver Scholar
  • Shariel Franklin, of Brandon, Rankin Campus, early childhood development technology; also a New Century Workforce Scholar
  • Jermal Germon, of Canton, Utica Campus, pharmaceutical science
  • Daisha Golden, of Utica, Utica Campus, business administration
  • Arnesa Henderson, of Jackson, Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center, business administration
  • Michael Judge, of Pearl, Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center, hotel & restaurant management technology
  • Bethany Martin, of Brandon, Rankin Campus, history; also a Coca-Cola Bronze Scholar
  • Katie Norris, of Sandy Hook, Raymond Campus, poultry science technology/pre-veterinary science
  • Susie Robinson, of Jackson, Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center, pre-law
  • Lauren Wise, of Jackson, Jackson Campus-Nursing/Allied Health Center, associate degree nursing

