Vicksburg natives named to All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team

RAYMOND – Two Vicksburg natives were among 17 Hinds Community College students were named to the 2020 All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team.

The list includes:

Taylor Gray, of Vicksburg, Vicksburg-Warren Campus, psychology

Macy Watts, of Vicksburg, Vicksburg-Warren Campus, biology/pre-med

John Watkins, of Port Gibson, Raymond Campus, electrical technology

Sidney Allday, of Brandon, Rankin Campus, early childhood development technology

Matthew Blacksher, of Brandon, Rankin Campus, electrical engineering; also a Tennessee Valley Authority STEM Scholar

Pamela Bowman, of Brandon, Jackson Campus-Nursing/Allied Health Center, respiratory care technology

Adam Crowe, of Guntown, Raymond Campus, advanced manufacturing technology

Chase Ezell, of Brandon, Raymond Campus, political science and psychology; also a Coca-Cola Silver Scholar

Shariel Franklin, of Brandon, Rankin Campus, early childhood development technology; also a New Century Workforce Scholar

Jermal Germon, of Canton, Utica Campus, pharmaceutical science

Daisha Golden, of Utica, Utica Campus, business administration

Arnesa Henderson, of Jackson, Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center, business administration

Michael Judge, of Pearl, Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center, hotel & restaurant management technology

Bethany Martin, of Brandon, Rankin Campus, history; also a Coca-Cola Bronze Scholar

Katie Norris, of Sandy Hook, Raymond Campus, poultry science technology/pre-veterinary science

Susie Robinson, of Jackson, Jackson Campus-Academic/Technical Center, pre-law

Lauren Wise, of Jackson, Jackson Campus-Nursing/Allied Health Center, associate degree nursing