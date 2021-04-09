Vicksburg’s riverfront had plenty of company Thursday

Vicksburg’s riverfront was quite full Thursday, as two riverboats — the American Jazz and the American Countess — were docked behind the Old Depot Museum.

Since riverboats resumed cruises along the Mississippi River in mid-March, Thursday marked the first time Vicksburg has had two riverboats docked on the same day.

The America was in Vicksburg Friday, while three more riverboat dockings are planned for next week.

The next time two riverboats are scheduled to be in Vicksburg on the same day is April 22, when both the American Jazz and the American Countess are scheduled to visit.